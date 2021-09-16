Horror game Janitor Bleeds coming to consoles and PC in early 2022

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Bonus Stage Publishing and Korpus announced that JANITOR BLEEDS will be launching on PC and consoles in early 2022!

Step into the world of an abandoned amusement arcade and find JANITOR, an old arcade game mysteriously inviting you to look deeper and deeper into itself. Suddenly JANITOR starts to take control of your life and the whole world, and the only way for you to survive is to find some more coins to keep playing it.

Or is it JANITOR, who is playing you? You must remember the evil force is in the game, and also slowly creeping into the real world, so you will never know what’s behind your back right now…

The creepy survival horror game, JANITOR BLEEDS, is inspired by the video games and arcade halls of the 90s. The visual style honors the nostalgic vibes of old-school games from PlayStation 1 era but has been brought up to modern standards. The game has you investigate the arcade and solve puzzles in order to go forward. JANITOR’s horrors bleed in to the real world and create a horrifying and exciting world to solve mysteries.

The game is created by a Finnish studio, Korpus. JANITOR BLEEDS’ Game Designer Elias Massa tells us about the ideology behind the game: “Horror fans who have fond memories of spending time in arcades will love JANITOR BLEEDS. As well as people who like to play games with concepts they haven’t quite seen before. We hope we have captured the mysterious atmosphere of the arcades of the past and will manage to take the players on an unforgettable journey. While terrifying the hell out of them, of course.”

The game is being published by Bonus Stage Publishing and it will come out on PC (Windows, Linux, macOS), Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation in 2022. Meanwhile waiting for the full game to be released, JANITOR BLEEDS has an open demo on Steam, and an open testing session currently running on the G.Round platform.