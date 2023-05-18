Hidden gem X360 shooter Eschatos getting physical release – also includes WonderSwan Color spin-offs

Eschatos
Contents

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Qute Corporation, is delighted to announce the pre-order start for exclusive and highly limited boxed editions of Eschatos for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. This exciting release of the Shoot ‘em up hidden gem is scheduled to launch in autumn 2023 and eager collectors can already pre-order their exclusive Limited Edition, starting on Sunday the 21st of May! 

These editions will only be available at Strictly Limited Games  and will be the ONLY physical version of the game.

Eschatos is a beloved polygonal vertical shoot ’em up by Qute Corporation. Initially released exclusively on the Xbox 360 in Japan, the game has since gained a cult following.

In Eschatos aliens have taken over the moon and now threaten to do the same to earth. It’s your job to prevent that from happening. To do that your ship is equipped with three different functions, with each being suited for different situations.

The Front Shot shoots a powerful beam in a straight line, the Wide Shot shoots at an angle and the Shield absorbs shots and damages enemies, but works on a limited energy meter. Using them to adapt to each situation is key.

Easy to learn, hard to master is the name of the game; but thankfully there are five difficulty options to help you find your groove and if you have mastered ORIGINAL MODE, try your hand at ADVANCED MODE (no upgrades) or TIME ATTACK MODE.

Not only is the gameplay excellent, the clean graphic style is very pleasing visually and allows the game to transition from one stage to the next without any breaks or even load times in this version! These transitions are accompanied by awesome dynamic camera angles, really showing off the colorful stage backgrounds and creatively bizarre enemy designs. Let’s not forget the superb soundtrack by Yousuke Yasui, whose high-energy synth-heavy work alone will keep you playing! It really is an aural feast.

Shoot ‘Em Up Fans and Collectors can get even more excited as Eschatos is accompanied by its two spiritual predecessors and Qute’s first releases, Judgement Silversword and Cardinal Sins. Both were released in 2004 for the WonderSwan Color and are among the finest looking and playing games of the handheld, both featuring creative scoring mechanics. It’s also fun trying to spot the elements that would later be used as a basis and be built upon by Eschatos, be it gameplay elements or enemy designs. A must have for all WonderSwan fans.

Features:
Three games in one package: Eschatos, Judgement Silversword and Cardinal Sins
Exclusive to the Switch and PS4 versions of Eschatos: Improved load times, remastered soundtrack and performance improvements
Original, Advanced and Time Attack Mode
Three types of weapons: Front Shot, Wide Shot and Shield
Dynamic camera system, creating a sense of exhilarating speed
Five beautiful stages, including temple ruins, Earth’s orbit, and the alien moon base
Massive bosses, battle screen-filling UFOs and other strange enemies
Online leaderboards and downloadable replay system
Phenomenal retro-synth soundtrack composed by Yousuke Yasui

