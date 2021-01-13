Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption release date and trailer here

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Can a thief become a hero? That’s up to you in Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption, coming February 9 to Nintendo Switch.

Quest for Glory meets Harry Potter in Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption, an open-world adventure/RPG from veteran game designers Lori and Corey Cole.



Street-smart young adult Shawn O’Conner is trying to gain entry into the Thieves Guild when a shadowy stranger makes a tantalizing offer: Enroll in the prestigious Hero University and become an honorable Rogue instead of a thief.



Join Shawn for a whirlwind education into the tools, tricks, and ethics of the Rogue class. Explore Hero University’s vast castle by day or under cover of night. Befriend your classmates, romance them, or hold them at arm’s length. Practice your skills and protect the University to prove that you are Hero material. How you choose to play will determine Shawn’s success at Hero-U.



But there’s even more to the story. Why was Shawn handpicked to attend Hero University? What happened to his missing father, and what legacy did Dad leave behind? What are the dark secrets in the catacombs beneath the Hero-U castle? The answers to these questions and more lie within the castle walls — if you can find them.

Features: