Here’s how to play Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 4 days early

To create or destroy, the choice lies with you. The newly released The World’s Rebirth Trailer follows Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster’s story of a demonic revolution that descends upon Tokyo. Play as the Demi-fiend and decide the fate of the world!

Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed ATLUS classic. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster releases for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam on May 25 but players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition now will get access to the game four days early, on May 21.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:

Remastered 3D models and backgrounds

Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels Including an easier difficulty level MERCIFUL as free DLC

Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need!

Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO

An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition from PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, or the Steam Store!