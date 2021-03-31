Here’s how to play Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 4 days early

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2021
To create or destroy, the choice lies with you. The newly released The World’s Rebirth Trailer follows Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster’s story of a demonic revolution that descends upon Tokyo. Play as the Demi-fiend and decide the fate of the world!

Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed ATLUS classic. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster releases for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam on May 25 but players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition now will get access to the game four days early, on May 21.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked.  The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city.  Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs. 

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:

  • Remastered 3D models and backgrounds
  • Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels
    • Including an easier difficulty level MERCIFUL as free DLC
  • Suspend save – save your progress whenever you need! 
  • Voiced audio – choose between Japanese and English VO
  • An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition from PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, or the Steam Store!

