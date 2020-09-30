Here are the free PS4 games for October 2020

by squallsnake on September 30, 2020
Playstation 4
39
0
previous article
3000th Duel on Switch gets free DLC
Contents

Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ members for October 2020.

Need for Speed: Payback
Survive thrilling heist missions, partake in metal-crunching car battles, perform dazzling setpieces and more in this four-wheeled action blockbuster. Set in the fictional, corrupt gambler’s paradise of Fortune Valley, choose from three different characters – each with their own unique skills – customise your rides and take on an open world’s worth of events as you seek revenge on those who wronged you.

Vampyr
Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment challenges you to embrace the darkness with this 1918-set, third-person action RPG with deep narrative choices. Play a doctor turned vampire ghosting through a London gripped by violence and fear. Use your supernatural abilities, as well as man-made tools and weapons to fight or flee the forces of evil and vampire hunters. Save the city’s populace or feed on them to become stronger, but giving in to your bloodlust can have grave consequences…

Both games are available from Tuesday October 6 until Monday, November 2.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, PSN
FreeNewsPS+PS4
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Tennis World Tour 2 (Xbox One) Review
4.0
37
 
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Active Neurons 2 (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
HyperBrawl Tournament video reveals gameplay, lore, and more
 
Torchlight III gets release date
 
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw now available on PC and console
 
Animal Rescue coming to console and PC Q4 2020
 
Jazzy puzzler Worm Jazz coming to Switch and PC soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

Here are the free PS4 games for October 2020

by squallsnake on September 30, 2020
Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ members for October 2020. Need for Speed: PaybackSurvive thrilling heist missions, partake in metal-crunching car battles, perform dazzling setpieces and more in this four-wheeled action blockbuster. [...]
39
 

3000th Duel on Switch gets free DLC

by squallsnake on September 30, 2020
Independent games studio NEOPOPCORN Corp release the first DLC of the metroidvania indie hit 3000th Duel, named 3000th Duel: The Wise Ones, on Nintendo Switch today for free. 3000th Duel: The Wise Ones contains over 150 additional regions to explore and [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums