Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends Now on Xbox

The hardcore platformer Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends has arrived on Xbox consoles. It’s a challenging 2D game with retro-style visuals where precise jumping is the key to survival. The game also features a local co-op mode for 2 players. The release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is set for September 9, 2025. Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends is also available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

The game was created by the independent studio Terror Dog Studio. The console versions were developed and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

Jump, Fall, Try Again

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends is a demanding platformer built around precise vertical jumping. The player starts their journey in the deepest pits of the underworld, with one goal: to escape all 9 circles of hell.

The game stands out with its dark 2D pixel art visuals and atmospheric retro-style music. It offers both a solo mode and local 2-player co-op.

In Hellstuck, movement is limited to side-to-side and upward jumps. Precision is everything—one wrong move can send you tumbling all the way back to the start of the level.

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends – Key Features:

Hardcore platforming action Addictive, rage-inducing gameplay 9 circles of hell to escape Dark retro-style 2D visuals Local co-op for 2 players

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on September 9, 2025.