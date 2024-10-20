2-player co-op Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed now available

Outright Games with Paramount Game Studios launched Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed. Developed by A Heartful of Games, this 3D Beat ‘Em Up’ Platformer is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Set in the aftermath of the acclaimed 2023 Paramount Pictures film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, play as the four brothers to discover the mystery behind a new type of menace wreaking havoc across New York City. Go up against 10 brand new mutants, or “Mewbies” for short, each with 5 varying forms of mutation that are set to level up the challenge. Boasting high-energy gameplay, utilize the Turtles’ unique weapons and combat styles, from Mikey’s brawler-style close range attacks to Donnie’s bō staff-wielding prowess. The game also sees the voice actors behind the titular brothers return, with Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, as the quartet reprise their movie roles.

In addition to the iconic Turtles, fans can also look forward to the return of other characters from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Take on surreal Dojo challenges from Master Splinter, assist April in creating her “O’News” broadcasts, and help Bebop and Rocksteady adjust to New York life with their new pizza place job plus much, much more!

With a distinct New York feel, the game offers multiple interactive locations to absorb fans into the world of the Turtles. Train in the Turtles’ Sewer Lair inspired directly by the film location, or visit new “hangout” spots such as the Coexisting Center, the Haunted Arcade and an abandoned movie theatre – all immersively changing with the game’s dynamic day and night cycle.

While exploring the game’s expansive map, players can complete main missions and NPC side quests, experiencing adrenaline-fueled boss battles, taking on pizza delivery challenges, and discovering hidden graffiti secrets around the city as players investigate the troublesome Mewbies’ origins. Completing quests to advance the story, players can unlock new abilities via gaining XP and levelling up Ally Bonds through immersive and infectiously humorous dialogue. Adding to the mayhem, players can even team up with a buddy in up to 2-player couch co-op as they vie to restore peace to New York City and help the Turtles achieve their dreams of attending a regular high school.

Introducing new characters authentically designed by the film’s lead character designer, Woodrow White, fans can delight in the faithful recreation of the film’s distinct and colorful art style, with a variety of fully voice acted dynamic 2D and 3D cutscenes. With unlockable skins based on the original comic book Turtles in black and white and a unique variation on the 80s cartoon Turtles, fans of all eras can enjoy this new gaming take on the incredible Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games said: “The anticipation for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed from fans has been phenomenal and we are delighted to finally release this game into the world. With the help of our friends at Paramount and our talented developers A Heartful of Games, we’ve captured the unique art style and humor of the most recent film, while offering story-driven brawler gameplay that faithfully fits the world of TMNT.”

Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount, said: “The TMNT franchise has a rich history in gaming, and we cannot wait for fans to immerse themselves in this new story and further explore this universe. The gameplay is fun and delivers the dynamic action players expect., the narrative is captivating, and we are sure fans will return to the New York sewers again and again for more.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.