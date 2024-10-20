Gameboy Color (GBC) Rumble Pak Cartridge Ultimate Master Guide

The US saw the release of 16 official Gameboy cartridges to feature the built-in Rumble Pak. Japan featured 7 exclusive Gameboy Rumble Pak games. The majority of them being pinball and fishing games.

Powered by a single AAA battery and sporting a removable battery cover (which always seemed to get lost), these unique games are easily identified thanks to their bigger, bulkier cartridge design.

With the goal of acting as documentation, this guide will highlight each Gameboy/GBC Rumble Pak compatible game and mention how the rumble feature was specifically used.

As a good place to start, I created this video that highlights every Gameboy Rumble Pak compatible game as well and provides some rumble-based history.

The list below is in alphabetical order starting with the US released Rumble Pak games, then the Japanese exclusive Rumble Pak games, concluding with some additional Rumble-based facts.

US GAMEBOY RUMBLE PAK COMPATIBLE GAMES

10-Pin Bowling

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: Rumble Pak is triggered when the bowling ball connects with the pins.

Notes: gameplay is overly complex with no chance of consistency and the rumble is barely even used nor does it make the gameplay better.

3-D Ultra Pinball: Thrill Ride

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: feel the bumps and jolts of varying degrees when the ball contacts objects on the board.

Notes: there are two other pinball games that also used the Rumble Pak but this one is the lowest in terms of quality.

Hole In One Golf

Compatibility: GB and GBC compatible

Rumble: when the club hits the ball during a swing, the player feels a quick burst of rumble.

Notes: an awkward side-scrolling golf game with impossible putting. But at least you can play it using the original GB if so inclined.

Missile Command

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: when missiles are launched, the game vibrates. There is no variety in the rumble, unfortunately.

Notes: the only redeeming quality of this lackluster arcade port is through the use of the Rumble Pak even though it doesn’t make the game any more fun.

NASCAR Challenge

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: as the car accelerates off the starting line, the rumble slowly increases. Once the car hits max speed, the rumble also features max vibration.

Notes: the rumble motor is essentially running the entire time which can get annoying. It also has the highest potential to drain your AAA battery the quickest.

Perfect Dark

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: when Joanna takes damage or collides with certain objects the Rumble Pak shakes.

Notes: Perfect Dark uses every hardware feature on the Gameboy Color which is stupidly impressive (Rumble, link cable, infrared support, Transfer Pak support with the N64 game)

Pokémon Pinball

Compatibility: GB and GBC compatible

Rumble: feel all the bumps, triggers, and bonuses when the ball connects with objects. There are different levels of vibration if you pay attention, which is a nice touch.

Notes: the Pokémon Pinball games are great because there is more incentive than just trying to get a high score. Here, you want to a high score but also capture the pocket monsters. Chances are, if you played a Gameboy Rumble Pak game, it was probably this.

Polaris Snocross

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: vibration is triggered during each jump and collision of varying degrees.

Notes: Polaris Snocross was simply title “Snocross” in other territories due to licensing.

Ready To Rumble Boxing

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: feel the force of each punch but there is only one degree of vibration so each hit feels exactly the same. However, the rumble is triggered during the opening “Let’s get ready to rummmmmmble” opening which is actually kind of cool and exciting.

Notes: odd that 2-player link cable support was not an option with this handheld version.

Star Wars Episode 1 Racer

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: like the opening to Ready to Rumble Boxing, the rumble triggers during the opening cutscene when Anakin kicks his podracer into high gear, which is cool and creative. During gameplay, the game will rumble when making contact with objects of varying degree.

Notes: Episode 1 Racer is a difficult game but offers 2p support over a link cable. Unfortunately, there is no Transfer Pak support with the N64 version.

Test Drive Off-Road 3

Compatibility: GB and GBC compatible

Rumble: Feel a bump when the vehicles lands from a jump or when you bump into another racer.

Notes: Since the rumble triggers mostly during jumps, each bump means something and won’t drain your battery since it is use sparingly.

The Little Mermaid 2 – Pinball Frenzy

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: The rumble feature is exactly the same as 3D Ultra Pinball because it reuses the same engine and is made by the same team.

Notes: even though it is based on a Disney property, this game is more entertaining than 3-D Ultra Pinball.

Tonka Raceway

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: The game rumbles to mimic the car’s engine so it is pretty much always active. At least there are varying degrees of rumble though.

Notes: Nicktoons Racing re-uses the Tonka Raceway Engine only without Rumble Pak support.

Top Gear Pocket

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: Instead of rumbling constantly, the player will only feel the jolt during jumps, bumps, or tight turns.

Notes: This was the first game to be released with the Rumble Pak.

Vigilante 8

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: Feel the rumble when taking damage or when ramming into things.

Notes: There is actually a pretty detailed 2-player link cable mode that includes co-op.

Zebco Fishing

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: out of all the Rumble Pak compatible games, Zebco Fishing’s force feedback is almost required. The player feels the rumble when the bobber is taken by a fish, something that isn’t clearly indicated visually.

Notes: The rumble feature isn’t anything well done but makes the game much more playable with it active.

JAPAN EXCLUSIVE GAMEBOY/GAMEBOY COLOR RUMBLE PAK COMPATIBLE GAMES:

Chee Chai Alien (J) (aka Tiny Alien) – clear orange cartridge

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: Can feel rumble when choosing “on” at the main menu. There is also a very slight rumble when moving through bottom (down on d-pad) alien container screen. Then there is a shocking rumble when zapping the little aliens.

Notes: Chee Chai Alien is the only GBC game to be placed on a clear orange cartridge. It also came bundled with a clip that attached to the top of the infrared port on the top of the GBC system to help guide light into the sensor. Also, this might be the only GBC game that is not compatible with GBA units. The game must be played exclusively on a GBC. Chee-Chai Alien received a successor minigame compilation called Nonono Puzzle Chalien on GBA that had an exclusive Single-Pak Link multiplayer mode .

Get Mushi Club: Minna no Konchuu Daizukan (J) (aka Minna’s Insect Book) – solid yellow cartridge

Compatibility: GB and GBC compatible

Rumble: get a rumble when grabbing certain insects, mostly ground bugs, not flying bugs.

Notes: insect data can be swapped by using the GBC’s infrared port.

Kawa No Nushi Tsuri 4 (J) (aka Legend of the River King 2) – solid yellow cartridge

Compatibility: GB and GBC compatible

Rumble: there is a confirming shock at the beginning of the game when the player’s name is confirmed. Then, there is a burst of rumble when taking damage during battles and when fish are resisting during the reeling process.

Notes: the Japanese version of River King 2 is on a solid yellow cart, not a clear cart, to indicate that it will play on both standard and Color Gameboys.

Nushi Tsuri Adventure Kite No Bouken (J) (aka Kite’s Adventure) – clear yellow cartridge

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: rumble triggers when fish resist and when the fish surrounds the lure as it is biting. Also bumps when taking damage in battles.

Notes: the main theme song of this game is the school graduation theme music for some reason. Also, this is a River King game the US never received.

Super Black Bass Real Fight (J) – clear yellow cartridge

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: when fish jump out of the water and when they resist the reel. There is also a little jot during the “caught” cutscene. There is variance in the rumble.

Notes: this game has an unexpectedly strange 3rd person, over-the-should casting perspective. Reeling fish also takes a lot of time and effort. Guessing that is why “Real Fight” is in the title because snagging each fish is a true battle. Excellent fish animation though.

Super Real Fishing (J) – clear yellow cartridge

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: can test rumble by selecting “on” at the main menu. Rumble triggers when fish resist and there is a quick jolt during the “get” cutscene.

Notes: this is a side scrolling fishing game and watching the fish stalk the lure is actually kind of creepy and unsettling.

Top Gear Pocket 2 (J) – clear yellow cartridge

Compatibility: GBC only

Rumble: rumble triggers when bumping into other racers and when skidding off the road. It does not activate with the motor in any way. You also get a confirming rumble when selecting the “rumble on” option in the menu. There are also various degrees of rumble which is appreciated.

Notes: sadly, the rumble feature was removed when it was released in America.

OTHER RUMBLE PAK FACTS

Disney’s Tarzan on Gameboy Color shipped with Rumble Pak code but the decision to put the game on a standard cartridge happened at the last minute most likely to cut costs. See it HERE.

Top Gear Pocket 2 and The Legend of River King 2 were released in the US on a standard cartridge despite being designed with Rumble functionality. However, modders were able to activate the Rumble function by tweaking some code. If you have a flash cart with built-in rumble pak, you can try patching it yourself.

For some reason, all the Japan exclusive Rumble Pak games were placed on (mostly) yellow cartridges. Solid yellow carts indicate compatibility with original Gameboy/GB Pocket and will also play on GBCs. Clear yellow carts are GBC only. Chee Chai Alien is the only game placed in a clear orange cart. Even weirder, all these Japan exclusive Rumble Pak carts have black battery covers. Why weren’t the covers also clear? One guess comes from Pikachu. The first game to be released in Japan was Pokémon Pinball (Top Gear Pocket was the first US release). So perhaps the yellow/black theme was designed to mimic the colors of Pikachu for Pokémon Pinball and the color theme simply carried over to future Rumble carts.

If you lose the removable battery cover to the Gameboy Rumble Pak games, you can always 3D print your own. Granted, it might be difficult to match the exact color the cartridge but hey, it is solution. Doesn’t cost much either.

The Nintendo DS had a Rumble Pak that was designed to work in Slot-2, aka the GBA cartridge slot. There was the standard version that originally shipped with Metroid Prime Pinball. Later, a Slim DS Rumble Pak was released to better accommodate the DS Lite systems with a flush installation.

The Nintendo DS Rumble Pak is also compatible with the Analogue Pocket . By inserting this device into the AP’s cartridge slot , it can recreate the Rumble features of Gameboy titles listed above. The DS Slim Rumble Pak also works with the Analogue Pocket . It is really cool! You can even adjust the strength of the Rumble in the settings.

WarioWare Twisted and Drill Dozer were the only two GBA games to ship with force feedback technology. However, there were a handful of GBA games that supported Rumble when played on a Gamecube Gameboy Player while using a standard controller (not a Wavebird).

