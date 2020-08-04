Hellbound is basically a new classic Doom on PC – trailer here

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Argentinian developer Saibot Studios, partnering with veteran developer and now publisher Nimble Giant, has announced that its mind-numbing, gloriously brutal throwback to 90s first-person shooters, Hellbound, is out now on Steam for $14.99 (US price). In celebration of its launch, the game will be discounted 20% for an entire week after release.

“The passionate and ambitious Latin American teams at Saibot Studios and Nimble Giant Entertainment have managed to accomplish a lot and we couldn’t be more proud of the result, in what is our first release as a publisher,” said Nicolas Maier, CTO of Nimble Giant Entertainment. Saibot Studios’ Tobias Rusjan added that “After our successful Kickstarter campaign and Survival Mode over two years ago, we’re so excited to finally open up the gates of Hell to fans of old school FPS games and straight-up carnage. We can’t wait to watch the blood drip from Hellgore’s hands as gamers demolish demons to their hearts’ content.”

As a hulking brute named Hellgore (voiced by Artie Widgery), players are tasked with tearing their way through Hell, a once-sacred place that’s now home to unspeakable evils. Hellbound wears its inspiration from FPS classics like DOOM (1993) and Quake (1996) on its sleeves, as fans will find themselves swapping explosive weaponry on the fly in order to rack up kills, earn power-ups and blast a demon so hard its momma would feel it.

Key Features:

FAST-PACED ACTION: Immerse yourself in relentless gameplay that rips you through demon-dominated dimensions!

WEAPON SELECTION: How you slaughter monsters is just as important as doing it. Can someone say Triple Shotgun?

DEVASTATING POWERS: Pairing those weapons with boosts such as increased damage and speed ratchets up the action another notch!

MONSTROUS GRAPHICS: Hellbound delivers high-resolution gameplay without sacrificing the nostalgic feeling.

A CAVALCADE OF DEMONS: Enhancing the gameplay is demonic variety, pushing the player to tackle the game in different ways.

HEADBANGING TUNES: Kickass while listening to a soundtrack composed by the great David Levill, Federico Ágreda “Zardonic” and Christian Fernando Perucchi.

A F*** TON TO SINK INTO: 7 campaign levels, 4 survival arenas, 8 classes of enemies, 5 heavy weapons, 3 power-ups, and tons of secrets to discover!



