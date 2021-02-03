Hed The Pig (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on February 3, 2021
7
0
Remember that TV show called Hole-In-The-Wall where contestants had to pose in awkward positions to fit through a hole in a moving wall?  Hed The Pig is essentially this game show only with a 2D pig flying through a tunnel trying to avoid walls, on-rails Star Fox-style.

Weird for the sake of weird, nothing really makes sense here and winds up being a bizarre fever dream. For some reason this pig needs to make it through a tunnel without taking too much damage and becoming sliced to pieces. How can he float through this space? No one knows. Why does he need to make it through each tunnel? No one cares. Why does this side perspective 2D sprite bounce in place, not face the proper direction, and block the player’s view so you can’t even see what is coming down the pop-in prone tunnel? Your guess is as good as mine.

The goal is to survive until time runs out. Make it to the end and the player is rewarded by unlocking the next stage which plays exactly the same only outfitted with a different low res texture to make it seem like you are playing in a new stage. Occasional power ups, like a shield, don’t really make the experience any more entertaining. You are still floating down a tunnel as a pig. With no unlockables or leaderboards, there is no replay value either. Load times are also lengthy and the font of the numbers in the UI are not legible.

As pointless as Hed The Pig is, this low cost Switch downloadable title deserves a little credit. It only uses the analog stick so anyone can play it and the bizarre nature of the presentation is so odd that it is hard to look away. Curious players might want to experiment with this nonsensical game due to the peculiar presentation but most Switch players will find more entertainment in other budget eShop titles.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

