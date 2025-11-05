Halloween 1985 (XSX) Review

Published by EastAsiaSoft, Halloween 1985 is a new, retro-style arcade gem that hits all the right notes. From the simple-yet-challenging gameplay to the mid-80s pixel perfect presentation, this low-cost digital download is easy to recommend.

Perfectly timed for the 2025 Halloween season, this low-file size game takes some inspiration from classic Donkey Kong as there are two main actions: run and jump – a one-button game. Playing as a pumpkin man, it is your job to thwart stereotypical horror characters by either hitting them three times or by collecting all the pumpkins in each single-screened environment. Each boss is also appropriately themed too. For example, in the Dracula stage, the player must navigate a spooky mansion and cause damage by opening curtains to allow sunlight to temporarily enter. The scary clown stage takes place in a haunted circus where he throws juggled balls while you try to hit him with those oversized punching gloves. You play in a pyramid for the mummy stage… you get the idea.

Each stage is thoughtfully well designed and fits the tone of the experience like a glove. On top of avoiding the boss, each stage also has a minion that will also annoy the player which only adds to the theme and charm. You know how each stage in classic Donkey Kong is different even though the player retains the same moveset? The same thing happens here. Nothing repeats and each stage requires a new approach.

Even though Halloween 1985 is playable on modern consoles, it is designed as a new arcade game. Meaning, this title is tough because it is supposed to steal your digital quarters. Only through practice, patience, with plenty of trial-and-error will players be able to succeed. For those with dedication, clearing the game unlocks more content too. As for looks, if you didn’t know this game was released just before Halloween 2025, you would think this game is actually from 1985 if you saw it in a real-life arcade. The only thing better than the soundtrack is the fluid and comical pixel art. It looks and sounds great.

Halloween 1985 is easily one of the best new, retro arcade games I’ve played recently (and I think I have played most, if not all, of the Flynn’s Arcade Switch releases). Even though it is great, there are a couple complaints. First, leaderboards are restricted to local-only. Not having an online leaderboard function for a score-based game places it in 1985 instead of 2025. Also, I wish there was a way to instantly skip the opening cutscene. Even though it is well done, yeah, I’ve seen it a million times, let me just into the gameplay. Also, defeating each boss by successfully attacking it three times is very difficult and random at best. Since the bosses run around each stage at will, players need both skill and luck to defeat each one. It is very difficult but is offset by collecting all the pumpkins spread throughout each stage too. Justifiably, taking out a boss by attacking it rewards the players with a much higher point total.

These complaints are minor when compared to the wholesome arcade experience that is Halloween 1985. It is fun, has a stupid amount of charm, and has that quarter munching “just one more try” gameplay.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

