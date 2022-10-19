Hack-and-Slasher Perseus: Titan Slayer coming to PC soon, free trial

by SquallSnake on October 19, 2022
Perseus Titan Slayer
Perseus: Titan Slayer is an over-the-top hack-and-slash, roguelike adventure that focuses on deep fighting mechanics and branching choices that allow keeping the uniqueness of every run you start.

Branching choices allow for custom runs and many opportunities to play again and try new builds. It doesn’t matter how you want to play this game or what style you want to use. A shopkeeper system allows players to make unique builds if they wish to be a Tank, Agile DPS, or even a double spell caster on their adventure.

The full game is scheduled for a Q1 2023 release with a free trial set for mid-November 2022.

