Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, alongside one manned developer Ohsat Games, is happy to announce a cutesy platformer, which has been single handedly created. Go! Go! PogoGirl, planned for release on 10th of February, 2023 to PC Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch, priced at $4.99 / €4.99.

PogoGirl is a pogo champion living on Pogo Island. She’s fun-loving, happy and easy-going but one fateful night, her favourite pogo stick is stolen from its case. Distressed, Pogo Girl grabs a spare pogo stick and gives chase, bouncing after the thief throughout the night and day – across the whole island in order to get her treasure back and strive to do the right thing by helping others. So the exciting adventure begins and an impressive challenge unfolds.

Release Date Feb 10th 2023

Platforms PC XB PS4/5 Switch

Genre Platformer