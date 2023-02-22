Go! Go! Pogo Girl (XSX) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 22, 2023
XBOX One
1
0
previous article
SimAirport coming soon to Xbox
Go Go PogoGirl
Contents
Item Reviewed

Go! Go! Pogo Girl (XSX) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Charming 2D pixelated sprites creates a friendly retro vibe
Like Yoshi’s Island, tons of things to collect
Each stage only takes a few minutes to clear and is never overly difficult

Negatives

The camera cannot pan so some jumps are blind or misleading
Constantly bouncing can make some spots more tedious than they should be

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.5
Bottom Line

A low-cost constantly bouncing platformer, Go! Go! PogoGirl offer straightforward, simple fun with a lot of gems to collect.

7.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A 90s style 2D side-scrolling platformer, Go! Go! PogoGirl offers simplistic, casual gameplay with plenty of things to collect. With a difficulty factor that remains easy-going throughout, this is a game anyone can play and afford; it only costs five bucks.

You play as PogoGirl and your favorite pogo stick has been stolen. So what do you do? Why you grab your second favorite pogo stick and chase after the shadowy culprit, of course! If she has so many extra pogo sticks, you’d think she might just file a police report and let the cops handle it but no, she is looking for some quality street justice. Bouncing on the heads of your enemies will inflict maximum pain via the concentrated point of impact of the stick; PogoGirl is pretty brutal when you think about it.

With some minor verticality, each stage is mostly about bouncing to the right until you reach the goal. Like Yoshi’s Island (SNES), the game provides a tally of your performance at the conclusion of each stage. With 100 gems to collect, 3 red gems to collect, and finishing a stage without dying, there is plenty of typical platforming motivation if you are into that sort of thing. If you manage to collect everything, players will unlock a special bonus as incentive. An optional timer can be activated if you are into speedrunning too. 

The main gimmick is the pogo mechanic. Instead of running on the ground, PogoGirl is constantly hopping. At times, it can get a little annoying not having direct control of movement but luckily the stage design and difficulty factor compensate for this. Enemies are easy to kill and most jumps do not require pixel perfection. However, it is a little frustrating that the camera cannot be manually adjusting vertically. Meaning, there are blind jumps that can sometimes lead to insta-death spikes or could lead to a secret with gems; you never know what you are going to get. Since the game wants you to complete each stage without dying, this is an annoyance. At the same time, it is cool than you can hold “down” to power up a jump, stomp with “B”, and then perform a twist attack with “A.” 

Visually, the 2D pixel-based visuals are rather charming and the soundtrack is well done. Extra bonus features become unlocked in the main menu over time as well.

For a $5 game, there is a lot of content here and a casual way to spend a weekend. It doesn’t really do anything new or special but the low cost of admission, lower difficulty, and adorable presentation makes this an easy platformer to recommend. Most Achievements are easy to snag too.

Also available on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Switch.

Also Play: Grapple Dog

Don’t Forget About: Ayo The Clown

Please Go Play: Sir Lovelot

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
FeaturedPlatformerReviewXbox Series X
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Go! Go! Pogo Girl (XSX) Review with stream
7.5
1
 
Albacete Warrior (XSX) Review with stream
4.0
 
Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Review
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
View All
Latest News
      
 
SimAirport 01 press material

SimAirport coming soon to Xbox

by SquallSnake on February 21, 2023
The popular economic strategy SimAirport, previously released on PC, will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles from February 24th. In this game, players take the role of an airport manager overlooking all aspects of its operations. [...]
11
 
Ronius Tale

New NES game Roniu’s Tale available on Switch and physical cart

by SquallSnake on February 17, 2023
Step into the shoes of a hopeless wizard who tried to run away from his problems and found himself in a bigger mess. Help Roniu access his magic and find his way through a deadly dungeon while taking down a plague of enemies hellbent on keeping him [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums