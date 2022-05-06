Ayo the Clown (Xbox One) Review with stream

Full Review

Originally released on Switch last summer, I praised Ayo The Clown for being a pleasant little 2.5D platformer with tons to collect and abilities to upgrade. This Xbox port is essentially the same game although it looks a little sharper than the Switch version and of course has Achievements.

Everything I mentioned in my Switch coverage carries over to this Xbox port so there is no point in retreading the same points. But do not dismiss or scoff at the kiddie clown visuals. This is a very competent and enjoyable platformer even if the control is a little loose and levels are a little long. The branching paths of each stage can lead to some minor backtracking annoyances but there are tons of optional gems to collect (used to upgrade abilities) and a handful of secrets to find in each area. The kid-friend visual theme also matches the catchy soundtrack. I mean, you take a pie in the face when you trigger a checkpoint, for Pete’s sake.

Available pretty much on all current consoles, this is a perfect example of a sleeper hit game. It is easy to overlook or dismiss but there is definitely an enjoyable experience to be had with Ayo even with a few minor blemishes.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

