Ayo the Clown (Xbox One) Review with stream

Ayo the Clown (Xbox One) Review

by SquallSnake on May 6, 2022
XBOX One
Positives

Abilities unlock every so often – solid pacing
Tons of things to collect and secrets to find
Charming visual style and soundtrack – cutscenes also well done

Negatives

Control is a little loose and easy to get caught on the lips of ledges
It takes forever to unlock that next ability upgrade

Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

It might have a kid-friendly visual appeal but this is a platformer anyone can enjoy.

8.0
Full Review

Originally released on Switch last summer, I praised Ayo The Clown for being a pleasant little 2.5D platformer with tons to collect and abilities to upgrade. This Xbox port is essentially the same game although it looks a little sharper than the Switch version and of course has Achievements.

Everything I mentioned in my Switch coverage carries over to this Xbox port so there is no point in retreading the same points. But do not dismiss or scoff at the kiddie clown visuals. This is a very competent and enjoyable platformer even if the control is a little loose and levels are a little long. The branching paths of each stage can lead to some minor backtracking annoyances but there are tons of optional gems to collect (used to upgrade abilities) and a handful of secrets to find in each area. The kid-friend visual theme also matches the catchy soundtrack. I mean, you take a pie in the face when you trigger a checkpoint, for Pete’s sake.

Available pretty much on all current consoles, this is a perfect example of a sleeper hit game. It is easy to overlook or dismiss but there is definitely an enjoyable experience to be had with Ayo even with a few minor blemishes.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

