Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha (Xbox One) Review with stream

Glam's Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha (Xbox One) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 1, 2022
XBOX One
7
0
Glam incredible
Contents
Item Reviewed

Glam's Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

Who doesn’t like a good hair grapple hook (even if it is very limiting)?
Cartoony graphics are pleasant
Optional collectables and multiplayer mode provide extra incentive

Negatives

Level design and game mechanics are a little too straightforward

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

A basic platformer with an auto grapple hook mechanic, Glam’s gameplay and entertainment value is average at best.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Originally released on PC in 2021, Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha (shortened to just “Glam”) is a one-screen-at-a-time platformer where the goal is to simply make it to exit by jumping and swinging.

The pixel art visuals features bright colors and nicely animated sprites making this game look like a cartoon. Simple looping music extends from one stage to the next and isn’t anything outstanding but also isn’t something to mute either.

Gameplay is a playable platforming experience but it doesn’t have a gimmick to make it its own. There is a grapple hook mechanic, in which the main character uses her hair to swing on dedicated grab points, and can cling to walls and ceilings like Spider-Man, but these are presented with a basic loadout. Tapping a button auto-connects to the dedicated grapple points and jumping, swinging, and clinging to walls requires finger aerobics to successfully perform. The slower pace of play (there is no time limit) allows the player to be thoughtful with each move instead of twitch, fast-paced reaction-based platforming but this is mostly due to the same type of level design. Without large set pieces or abilities to unlock, the experience can get repetitive. 

The control also isn’t pixel perfect but the gameplay and stage design often requires it. If you watch my stream, you’ll notice many moments of frustration.  There are other odd design choices that work against the player, like touching the empty space at the starting position or right by the exit that causes instant death. There was even a time I collected the cassette tape in the level which puts the same exact icon in the upper corner of the screen. As I went to exit the level, I thought this cassette tape was collectable, jumped on it, and died as I touched the empty space above the goal which resulted in death and a full restart.

Even with many stages (some being quite challenging due to devious positioning), a respectful checkpoint system, and optional cassette tapes to collect, Glam is an average platformer at best. There are moments of entertainment but it doesn’t do anything to separate itself from the numerous other platformers available on the digital marketplace. 

Not As Good As: Sir Lovelot

Don’t Forget About: Donkey Kong ‘94

Also Play: Gunborg: Dark Matters  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

