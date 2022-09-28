Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart racing onto consoles in 2023

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Outright Games in partnership with Cyber Group Studios announced that Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart will release next year, in 2023.

The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia.

Race around Cretacia in an action-packed kart championship that’s almost as big as Gigantosaurus’s appetite!

Players of all ages can compete against their friends and family with auto-steering karts and on-screen text tips read aloud by Mazu the brainy Ankylosaurus. And there’s more! Up to four players can play together in split screen multiplayer for a real family adventure!

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart is based the successful animated TV series Gigantosaurus, currently streaming worldwide on Disney+ and Netflix and airing internationally on major channels such as Disney Junior (worldwide), France Télévisions, POP (UK), Super RTL (Germany), RAI yoyo (Italy), RTVE – Clan (Spain), CCTV (China), TV Azteca (Mexico) and NHK (Japan).

Produced by Cyber Group Studios, the series now counting 3 seasons of 52-episodes x 11 minutes each, is based on Jonny Duddle‘s book published by Bonnier Books UK Ltd, which has sold over 600,000 copies worldwide. The animated series follows the adventures of four young dinos – Rocky, Bill, Tiny, and Mazu – as they go on quests to explore their world, face their fears, work together to solve problems, learn more about the mysterious Gigantosaurus himself – and have lots of fun all along the way.

Terry Malham CEO of Outright Games said, ‘We’re so excited to be working with Cyber Group Studios again on an all new Gigantosaurus game – this time putting the dinos’ iconic vehicles in the spotlight! We’re looking forward to gamers of all ages playing as these beloved characters in the world of Giganotosaurus in their first ever kart racing game. We can’t wait to share it with everyone next year!’

Thierry Braille, Vice President Interactive and Videogame Division and Dominique Bourse COO at Cyber Group Studios said ‘We’re thrilled to be teaming up with our friends at Outright Games for our second game featuring Gigantosaurus and all of the beloved characters from the show. We’re upping the ante with this brand-new video game that is shaping up to be a kart racing spectacular!’

