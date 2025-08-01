Giant Machines 2017 Coming Soon to PS5

On August 7, Giant Machines 2017 will launch on PlayStation 5. This unique simulator lets you operate 7 of the largest industrial machines ever built. Created by the team behind the hit Gold Mining Simulator, the game features full physics simulation and a campaign centered around launching a space shuttle. Giant Machines 2017 is already available on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The game was developed by Polish studio Code Horizon, best known for Gold Mining Simulator. It debuted on PC and was recently released on Xbox Series X|S. Console publishing is handled by Ultimate Games S.A.

The World’s Mightiest Machines, Now on PS5

In Giant Machines 2017, players take control of 7 colossal industrial machines. The game features a campaign of 14 missions, leading up to a final goal: launching a space shuttle to the International Space Station. Missions are set across Greenland, Canada, and the US states of Wyoming, Missouri, and Florida.

Each machine is faithfully recreated, with analog-style controls for pistons, cranes, and a fully simulated physics system. The game also offers a first-person view from inside the operator’s cabin.

Among the available machines are a mountain-demolition rig and the crawler-transporter used for moving space shuttles. You’ll also operate massive bulldozers, excavators, and cranes—used for crushing rocks, moving earth, extracting radioactive ore, and cutting through large steel structures.

The game includes a Time Attack mode, where players earn medals for completing missions quickly.

Key Features of Giant Machines 2017:

-Operate 7 of the world’s largest industrial machines

-Full physics simulation

-14-mission campaign with global Locations

-Cabin view and first-person camera

-Time Attack mode with medals

Giant Machines 2017 launches on PlayStation 5 on August 7, 2025.