GBA Single-Pak Link – Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 3: The Itsudemo Puzzle

Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 3: The Itsudemo Puzzle features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode that supports 4 players.
This reaction-based puzzle game has players using a cursor to align stars into rows. It is a very simple yet surprisingly fun game, a sleeper hit and worth the hassle of connecting link cables.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 4: The Trump
Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 4: The Trump is a Japan exclusive digital card game compilation that sports a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for 4 players. There are 11 playable games in total (the 12th game is actually Solitaire so it isn’t [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Children – Puzzle de Call!
Did you know the Shin Megami series has a block pushing puzzle game? And this GBA puzzle game has a race-to-the-finish Single-Pak link mode that supports 4 players? While it lacks options and there are only a couple dozen puzzles available, the short time [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Ochaken no Heya
Translated to Tea Puppy, Ochaken no Heya mixes Animal Crossing and Nintendogs around a card game compilation. The Single-Pak link mode is thoughtfully designed as the linked players can play any of the 6 available games without needing to restart the [...]
Comments