GBA Single-Pak Link – Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 3: The Itsudemo Puzzle

by SquallSnake on May 7, 2023
Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 3 The Itsudemo Puzzle
Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 3: The Itsudemo Puzzle features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode that supports 4 players.

This reaction-based puzzle game has players using a cursor to align stars into rows. It is a very simple yet surprisingly fun game, a sleeper hit and worth the hassle of connecting link cables.

