GBA Single-Pak Link – Pinky and the Brain: The Master Plan

Pinky and the Brain: The Master Plan is a simple platformer that has a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for 4 players. There are 5 stages available but this 2-minute game of Keep-Away is exactly action packed or filled with replay value.

It is a simple, mindless distraction at best so fans are better off watching the cartoon instead.

Also, SIDE NOTE, this game only worked with the official 1st party Nintendo brand link cable. I could not get the GBAs to talk to each other using a 3rd party link cable. Letting you know in case you wanted to try for yourself.