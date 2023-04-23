GBA Single-Pak Link – Ochaken no Heya

by SquallSnake on April 23, 2023
GBA Single Pak link Ochaken no Heya Tea Puppy
Translated to Tea Puppy, Ochaken no Heya mixes Animal Crossing and Nintendogs around a card game compilation.

The Single-Pak link mode is thoughtfully designed as the linked players can play any of the 6 available games without needing to restart the GBAs. Also, there are freaking puppies with tea leaves as ears!

