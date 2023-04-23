GBA Single-Pak Link – Ochaken no Heya

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Translated to Tea Puppy, Ochaken no Heya mixes Animal Crossing and Nintendogs around a card game compilation.

The Single-Pak link mode is thoughtfully designed as the linked players can play any of the 6 available games without needing to restart the GBAs. Also, there are freaking puppies with tea leaves as ears!