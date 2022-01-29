GBA Single-Pak link – Godzilla: Domination

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 29, 2022
Single Pak Banner Godzilla Domination
Godzilla: Domination features a multiplayer smackdown for up to 4 players with the use of a single cartridge. This game’s Single-Pak link mode is rather limited but the music isn’t bad, load times are short, and can offer some mindless, short-lived fun. This game was also developed by Wayforward.

Blog, Featured, Gameboy Advance
