GBA Single-Pak link – Godzilla: Domination

Godzilla: Domination features a multiplayer smackdown for up to 4 players with the use of a single cartridge. This game’s Single-Pak link mode is rather limited but the music isn’t bad, load times are short, and can offer some mindless, short-lived fun. This game was also developed by Wayforward.