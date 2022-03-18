GBA Single-Pak Link – Droopy’s Tennis Open

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

How did Droopy’s Tennis Open get made let alone approved? Droopy is a forgotten cartoon character that no one remembers and his entire personality is about being slow and drab. So why is he playing tennis?! This is a sport about pure athleticism, physical endurance, and speed – the exact opposite of Droopy’s nature. Even stranger, this is the only GBA tennis game to support a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode! Wow, so bizarre.

This is Single-Pak link!