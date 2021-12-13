GBA Single-Pak link – Dr. Mario Classic NES Series

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Nintendo’s CLASSIC NES SERIES GBA port of Dr. Mario supports multiplayer with two players through one game pak. All the options found in the NES original are here including the two different tunes and the ability to adjust starting difficulty and speed. Too bad the controls are laggy through.

This video simply demonstrates this Multi-boot mode that no one probably played.