GBA Single-Pak Link – Disney's Party

by SquallSnake on September 6, 2022
2
0
GBA Single Pak link Disneys Party
There are a total of four Single-Pak multiboot mini games in Disney’s Party but three of them must be unlocked by playing through the horrible Single Player mode a few times. None of them are particularly great or worth the hassle to connect link cables but having four different games at least demonstrates that some care was taken with this licensed game.

This is Single-Pak link!

