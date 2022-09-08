GBA Single-Pak Link – Crash Purple + Spyro Orange

Crash Bandicoot Purple: Ripto’s Rampage + Spyro Orange: The Cortex Conspiracy have two completely different single player games but share the same multiplayer modes. You can also trade cards between both cartridges. Just keep in mind, this isn’t like two version of Pokemon, for comparison.
There are a couple different Single-Pak multiboot modes – a Pong clone and a top-down action game. However, there are 5 variants of each, which is rather unique especially for a Single-Pak experience.
This is Single-Pak link!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Disney’s Party
There are a total of four Single-Pak multiboot mini games in Disney’s Party but three of them must be unlocked by playing through the horrible Single Player mode a few times. None of them are particularly great or worth the hassle to connect link [...]
Rampage 2: Universal Tour (GBC, 1999) 2p linked co-op play
Rampage 2: Universal Tour on Gameboy Color has one big feature over Rampage: World Tour, the first game in the series – 2-player linked co-op play. Rampage is a repetitive game but it is much more fun with another mutant monster to help tear down [...]
Super Mario Bros. Deluxe (GBC, 1999) – VS GAME – Enable The Link Cable
Other than having a smaller screen resolution, Super Mario Bros. Deluxe on Gameboy Color is a quality port of Nintendo’s NES 1985 original. This enhanced port incorporated a ton of new features including a race again Boo mode, Gameboy Printer [...]
Comments