GBA Single-Pak Link – Bubble Bobble Old and New

by SquallSnake on April 23, 2022
Single Pak Banner Bubble Bobble Old and New
Bubble Bobble Old & New features a single-pak link multiplayer mode for 2 players but only features the first 12 stages. Once level 12 is completed, the game auto-loops back to level 1. Although the number of stages is limited, the full Bubble Bobble experience is here including the same play control and that super catchy tune. Multi-Pak link mode is obviously preferred but GBA players can at least get a taste of how fun the co-op mode can be using only one cartridge.

This is Single-Pak link!

