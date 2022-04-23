GBA Single-Pak Link – Bubble Bobble Old and New

Bubble Bobble Old & New features a single-pak link multiplayer mode for 2 players but only features the first 12 stages. Once level 12 is completed, the game auto-loops back to level 1. Although the number of stages is limited, the full Bubble Bobble experience is here including the same play control and that super catchy tune. Multi-Pak link mode is obviously preferred but GBA players can at least get a taste of how fun the co-op mode can be using only one cartridge.
This is Single-Pak link!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Bomberman Tournament
Bomberman Tournament has one of the best single-pak multi-boot modes on the system. It is so feature rich and packed with quality, this could easily pass as a multi-cart link mode. This is a full fledged Bomberman game for up to 4 players by only needing [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Donkey Kong CLASSIC NES SERIES
Like Pac-Man and Xevious (the GBA Classic NES Series ports), Donkey Kong features a Single-Pak link multiboot mode for 2 players but it is pretty much pointless. Instead, players can just pass-the-console if you wanted to compete for a high score. Also, [...]
Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu! (GBA) exclusive Tilt Sensor game
Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Panechu! is an exclusive Gameboy Advance puzzle game exclusive to Japan. It is one of three GBA games to use the TILT SENSOR (the other two being Yoshi Topsy Turvy and WarioWare Twisted). We can easily take motion sensing for [...]
Comments