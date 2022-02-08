GBA Single-Pak Link – Advance Wars

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Advance Wars was one of the first GBA titles to make a quality effort with the Single-Pak functionality. Honestly, players are probably better off playing the VS Mode (pass the console to your opponent when your turn is over) than this multi-boot mode but it does feature 3 unique maps. There is no stage select screen, something that was fixed in the sequel, but players can use the Yield option to jump to the next map.