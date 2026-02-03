Futuristic racer Millennium Runners now available on PC

Italian developer Commodore Industries is announced the full release of their epic, adrenaline charged racing experience, Millennium Runners . After a series of protracted delays and a soft-launch period, the high-speed, stomach-churning thrill ride finally roars onto the starting line today on PC Steam.

Millennium Runners, coming from the highly creative team at Commodore Sinapsy, is an explosive tribute to classic arcade racing games, but with a completely new soul and vision.

In Millennium Runners players pilot anti-gravity speedsters across alien tracks packed with impossible curves, breathtaking jumps, and adrenaline-fueled challenges. Race through stunning sci-fi environments as one of four iconic teams, each with a distinct visual identity and backstory. With three thrilling game modes: Race, Time Attack, and Last Ship Standing and an original, author-driven soundtrack, Millennium Runners delivers a high-speed experience that’s bold, stylish, and unforgettable.

The original soundtrack signed by Abyss and 100% Amiga DJ, remixed by Alessandro Bertaccini, is a sonic journey that recalls Commodore’s roots and the golden age of Amiga, with synthwave atmospheres and retro-futuristic impulses. It is also available as a dedicated DLC.