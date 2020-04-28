Free Xbox Games with Gold for May 2020

by squallsnake on April 28, 2020
XBOX 360
12
0
Contents

Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold and Ultimate members during May 2020.

V-Rally 4
Take on the challenges of rallycross, drifts, buggies, and hill climbs in V-Rally 4. Over 50 famous vehicles are available to customize and race in this demanding simulation. You’ll dominate dangerous roads and hostile conditions as you set off on a spectacular journey across every continent. Let your adrenaline boost your reflexes in this legendary off-road racing game.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
Play as the Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent in Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. Across the far-flung corners of the Warhammer universe, impose the Emperor’s will as you conduct your investigation across multiple planets. Go solo or team up with four friends in visceral combat and purge the chaos lurking behind the walls of the fortress-monastery, Martyr.

Sensible World of Soccer
Hit the pitch in the popular old school title, Sensible World of Soccer. Featuring a massive lineup of football clubs from around the world, enjoy a quick game or experience the excitement of managing a full season with a fully immersive tactics editor. This is the classic football game from the 90’s, reborn.

Overlord II
Control the powerful and chaotic Minion army in their battle versus the Glorious Empire in Overlord II. In this sequel to the critically-acclaimed warped fantasy hit, the Minions return smarter, deadlier, and funnier than ever as their wild pack mentality squares up against an organized legion. This game is bigger, badder, and beautifully destructive.

