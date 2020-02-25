Free Xbox Games for Gold Members for March 2020

by squallsnake on February 25, 2020
Microsoft announced that the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold members for the month of March 2020.

  • Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season ($14.99): Available March 1 to 31 on Xbox One
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero ($19.99): Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 ($39.99): Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360
  • Sonic Generations ($19.99): Available March 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
Return to the streets of Gotham and punish the criminal element in Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season. As both Batman and Bruce Wayne, you’ll need to navigate uneasy alliances while undertaking a perilous series of deceptions. With the return of the Riddler to terrorize the city, and an even larger threat on the horizon, how deep into the darkness will Batman descend?

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
There’s a mysterious crime spree sweeping Sequin Land, and only Shantae can save the day! In this beautifully rendered 2-D platformer, send monsters flying using Shantae’s devastating Hair-Whip Attack or transform into powerful creatures using her magical Belly Dance. Defeat the masterminds behind each caper and faceoff against her ultimate nemesis, the bodacious buccaneer Risky Boots!

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
Dracula returns once again in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. Weakened and yearning for release after centuries of sleep, help Dracula return to his famous castle to regain his old powers to defeat Satan. Taking place in both medieval and modern times, the final dramatic showdown between good and evil begins, in this epic open-world adventure.

Sonic Generations
Sonic’s universe is thrown into chaos in Sonic Generations. Thrown back in time by a mysterious new power, interact with some very familiar characters from the past including a younger version of himself! With this thrilling team-up, save their friends, defeat their enemies and discover who is behind this diabolical deed.

