Free demo of Airport Renovator will be available on October 1st

Two Horizons S.A., the Polish game developer specializing in renovator and simulator games, has just announced that a demo version of the Airport Renovator will be launched on the first of October.

Airport Renovator is a next-gen simulation game where you need to bring an old airport back to the state of usability. With a specific set of tools airdropped to you by your friend Amelia, you’re going to go on a journey of relaxing missions in changing weather conditions.