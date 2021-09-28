Free demo of Airport Renovator will be available on October 1st

Two Horizons S.A., the Polish game developer specializing in renovator and simulator games, has just announced that a demo version of the Airport Renovator will be launched on the first of October.
Airport Renovator is a next-gen simulation game where you need to bring an old airport back to the state of usability. With a specific set of tools airdropped to you by your friend Amelia, you’re going to go on a journey of relaxing missions in changing weather conditions.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
100%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Red Art Games set to release physical version of Butcher on Switch
Grab your weapon of choice (from chainsaw, through shotgun, to grenade launcher) and kill your way through underground hideouts, post-apocalyptic cities, jungles and more as BUTCHER is coming physically on Nintendo Switch! French publisher Red Art Games [...]
These are the free Xbox games for October 2021
Microsoft announcing the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members during October 2021. Aaero ($14.99): Available October 1 to 31 Hover ($24.99): Available October 16 to November 15 Castlevania: Harmony of Despair ($14.99): Available [...]
3D platformer Pumpkin Jack coming to PS5 and XSX just in time for Halloween
Thunderful and Headup revealed that acclaimed 3D platformer Pumpkin Jack is coming to next-gen, with Pumpkin Jack New-Gen Edition hitting PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 27th, 2021. The fiery glow of Pumpkin Jack’s carved grin will look [...]
Comments