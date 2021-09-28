Free demo of Airport Renovator will be available on October 1st

by SquallSnake on September 28, 2021
PC
Two Horizons S.A., the Polish game developer specializing in renovator and simulator games, has just announced that a demo version of the Airport Renovator will be launched on the first of October.

Airport Renovator is a next-gen simulation game where you need to bring an old airport back to the state of usability. With a specific set of tools airdropped to you by your friend Amelia, you’re going to go on a journey of relaxing missions in changing weather conditions.

