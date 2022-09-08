Forgotten arcade title Cannon Dancer coming to console physically and digitally in 2023

by SquallSnake on September 8, 2022
Cannon Dancer
ININ Games is happy to announce that Cannon Dancer by Mitchell Corp. is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox for the first time ever, with a planned release in Q1 2023. Originally only released for arcade machines in Japan and North America, ININ Games unearthed the game and will bring it to consoles as a digital download version for the first time ever – with a brand-new translation, additional features, and more. 

After being released during the 90s fighting-game hype Cannon Dancer, also known as “Osman” in the US, slowly began to fade out of arcades due to the small number of units. Over the years, the title became a video game legend, with fans around the globe interested in getting their hands on it. Almost 30 years later, ININ Games has teamed up with two key members of the original development team to finally bring the game to modern home consoles: the game designer Kouichi Yotsui (also known as “Isuke” and famous for his work on “Strider”) and the artist Takashi Kogure (better known as “Utata Kiyoshi”).

Limited Editions

For all fans and collectors looking for a physical copy, Strictly Limited Games is preparing limited boxed editions with additional collectible items that cannot be found anywhere else. A regular Limited Edition (physical copy + game manual) and a Collector’s Edition with many additional items will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. Pre-orders will kick off on Sunday, September 18th, at 12 AM CEST (midnight), only at strictlylimitedgames.com

The Collector’s Edition will include the following:

  • Cannon Dancer Game + Game Manual
  • High-quality Collector’s Edition Box
  • Artbook (B5)
  • Soundtrack in Jewel Case
  • Tenugui (Japanese-style towel)
  • Arcade Coin
  • Acrylic Diorama
  • Reversible Poster (A2)
  • Arcade Instruction Flyer (A5)
  • Calendar & Photo Frame (metal) with 2023 Calendar
  • Postcards
  • Marquee Sticker
