Forced-perspective puzzle game SUPERLIMINAL now available on consoles

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Developer Pillow Castle Games announced that its forced-perspective puzzle game, SUPERLIMINAL, is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch! Along with the addition of these new platforms, brand new content has been added to the game, including achievements, hidden rooms, and other secrets!

SUPERLIMINAL is a single-player, first-person puzzle game that uses perception as a mechanic. You play as someone who wakes up in a surprisingly lucid dream. As you complete puzzles to get to the next exit, certain patterns and truths become more apparent. In this game, everything is exactly what it seems to be! Wait, no… that’s not right. Everything is the opposite of what you think it is? That’s not correct either. This is a game about breaking expectations and thinking outside the box. What you see is what you get.

If you’re ready to join Dr. Glenn Pierce’s “SomnaSculpt Dream Therapy” program, you can do so for only $19.99 USD! Act now while it’s on sale for 20% off on Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 Japan until July 14th.