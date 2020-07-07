Forced-perspective puzzle game SUPERLIMINAL now available on consoles

by squallsnake on July 7, 2020
Playstation 4
6
0
previous article
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Coming September 8th
Contents

Developer Pillow Castle Games announced that its forced-perspective puzzle game, SUPERLIMINAL, is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch! Along with the addition of these new platforms, brand new content has been added to the game, including achievements, hidden rooms, and other secrets!

SUPERLIMINAL is a single-player, first-person puzzle game that uses perception as a mechanic. You play as someone who wakes up in a surprisingly lucid dream. As you complete puzzles to get to the next exit, certain patterns and truths become more apparent. In this game, everything is exactly what it seems to be! Wait, no… that’s not right. Everything is the opposite of what you think it is? That’s not correct either. This is a game about breaking expectations and thinking outside the box. What you see is what you get.

If you’re ready to join Dr. Glenn Pierce’s “SomnaSculpt Dream Therapy” program, you can do so for only $19.99 USD! Act now while it’s on sale for 20% off on Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 Japan until July 14th.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Puzzle, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4PuzzleSwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated ...
5.0
9
 
Swords and Sandals: Spartacus (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Infini (Switch) Review
8.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Tennis World Tour 2 gets first trailer
 
FPS S.C.A.R features some fast paced demon slaying
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Inexistence Rebirth (PC)
 
Biomutant gets new gameplay trailer
 
Twin-stick shooter Towaga: Among the Shadows launches July 14th on PC, PS4 soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

Forced-perspective puzzle game SUPERLIMINAL now available on consoles

by squallsnake on July 7, 2020
Developer Pillow Castle Games announced that its forced-perspective puzzle game, SUPERLIMINAL, is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch! Along with the addition of these new platforms, brand new content has been added to the game, including [...]
6
 

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Coming September 8th

by squallsnake on July 7, 2020
The day of the Re-Reckoning has come: THQ Nordic confirmed that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is scheduled for release September 8, 2020! The hit RPG will be making its PlayStation 4 and Xbox One debut with stunning visuals, refined gameplay and all [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums