Flynn’s Arcade set to release modern retro title Living Dead House

Flynn’s Arcade is set to release “Living Dead House” April 2nd on Nintendo Switch.

From Deprecated Games Living Dead House is a pulse pounding, classic arcade experience. Battle through waves of the undead solo or team up with a friend. Use an arsenal of weapons and survival items to outlast the night. Will you escape alive and claim your top spot on the leaderboard?

Survive the Night. Escape the Dead. Darkness descends and the undead rise. Armed with only a handful of weapons and the shelter of an abandoned house, you must fight to see the sunrise. Can you hold out, or be overwhelmed?

Features:

Retro arcade thrills with modern polish

Gorgeous 16-bit pixel art bursting with personality

Spooky, toe-tapping chiptune soundtrack

Play solo or team up in local co-op

Arcade and Survival modes for endless action

Compete on leaderboards for 1 or 2 players

20 pulse pounding stages of undead mayhem

6 unique weapons and items to aid your survival

Collect hidden letters to unlock a devastating super weapon

Black & White and CRT filters for an authentic horror atmosphere