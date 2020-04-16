Fledgling Heroes landing on Nintendo Switch May 7 2020

Australian indie studio Subtle Boom brings its debut title ‘Fledgling Heroes’ to Nintendo Switch on May 7 2020, launching globally in the Nintendo eShop for $9.99. Pre-orders go live on April 23 featuring a 15% discount for $8.49.
Fledgling Heroes is a side-scrolling flap ‘em up game featuring brave birds taking on a wild world. Each feathered friend has their own treacherous tale to tell as they dodge dastardly pirate lizARRrds, dash through frozen forests, dive through sunken temples, and flap their way from fledglings to fully-fledged heroes! Fledgling Heroes also features a fully customisable online level editor enabling gamers to build their own adventures and test them against their friends or other players across the globe!
“Switch seemed like the natural place to bring Fledgling Heroes. Growing up with Nintendo consoles, it was always a dream to one day make a game for one. We’ve dedicated a lot of time and care making sure the game meets the expectations the Nintendo audience has enjoyed from high-quality family titles.” – Brendan Watts, co-founder of Subtle Boom.
Fledgling Heroes features:
▪ 90+ hand-crafted levels – set in gorgeously unique and colourful environments. ▪ 4 challenging game modes – conquer quest levels, speed through rings in race levels, flap the furthest in endless levels, and go head-to-head with bosses! ▪ Level editor – featuring the same tools the devs used to create the game! Explore, create and share levels with other players around the world. ▪ Couch co-op – it’s dangerous to go alone – play with a friend! Drop-in another player at any time for some cooperative assistance… or some competitive capers. ▪ Customise your birds – use wacky colours, or recreate your favourite variations found in the wild. ▪ Collectathon challenge – scavenge with the best of them and collect everything the game has scattered about the world. Dodge obstacles, beat timers, and glide with pin-point accuracy to collect rabbits, feathers, skins, and editor blueprints. ▪ Kid-friendly – safe environment featuring bright characters and story-book like rhymes. Play with a sibling or parent to thwart the toughest adventures!