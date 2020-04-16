Fledgling Heroes landing on Nintendo Switch May 7 2020

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Australian indie studio Subtle Boom brings its debut title ‘Fledgling Heroes’ to Nintendo Switch on May 7 2020, launching globally in the Nintendo eShop for $9.99. Pre-orders go live on April 23 featuring a 15% discount for $8.49.

Fledgling Heroes is a side-scrolling flap ‘em up game featuring brave birds taking on a wild world. Each feathered friend has their own treacherous tale to tell as they dodge dastardly pirate lizARRrds, dash through frozen forests, dive through sunken temples, and flap their way from fledglings to fully-fledged heroes! Fledgling Heroes also features a fully customisable online level editor enabling gamers to build their own adventures and test them against their friends or other players across the globe!

“Switch seemed like the natural place to bring Fledgling Heroes. Growing up with Nintendo consoles, it was always a dream to one day make a game for one. We’ve dedicated a lot of time and care making sure the game meets the expectations the Nintendo audience has enjoyed from high-quality family titles.” – Brendan Watts, co-founder of Subtle Boom.