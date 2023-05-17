Flame-wielding platformer Nocturnal coming to consoles in June

by SquallSnake on May 17, 2023
Nocturnal
Indie developer Sunnyside Games in partnership with Dear Villagers revealed that their flame-wielding platformer Nocturnal is coming to Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on June 7th for $19.99, and PC for for $16.99. Nocturnal is an action exploration odyssey that will task players with repelling a nefarious mist as it enshrouds an ancient isle. Use your fire to uncover what secrets lay hidden beneath the fog!

After a difficult journey across a troubled sea, Ardeshir, a soldier of the Enduring Flame, returns to his home island of Nahran. Engulfed in a shadowy mist, Ardeshir must rely on fire to extinguish the sinister forces that have overtaken his native land. Flame has many uses here. It can ward off the Mist, ignite the scenery, turn on machinery, and be used to burn beings of dark magic impervious to conventional weaponry. But be forewarned: one cannot breathe in the Mist, so you’ll have to use your wits as you intuit new ways to keep it at bay.

Grow more powerful by offering collected ashes to the flame. Gain powers that help you expand your lifeforce, hold your breath longer, or sacrifice ashes in hopes of gaining new powers along the way.

Nocturnal encourages challengers to brave its beautiful ruins with a host of optional trials. Those seeking the glory of a true challenge can enable a host of speedrunning features, like faster transitions, skippable cutscenes, and a pausable timer. Only the fiercest warriors will try their hand Permadeath Mode, where you only have one life to undertake the entire journey.

“Reception to Nocturnal from Steam Next Fest and PAX East was super positive, so we’re thrilled that people can finally play the full game,” said Sunnyside Games co-founder Gabriel Sonderegger. “We wanted Nocturnal to effortlessly flow between fast, frenetic action and hair-raising tension, with your constantly depleting host of light sources. It’s a thrilling balancing act that we think platforming fans will really get a kick out of.”

