First-person puzzle game Summertime Madness coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on January 12, 2022
Summertime Madness will be released on PS4/5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on January 26, 2022 for $14.99. This game will be released by Sometimes You.

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.
PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

Summertime Madness is a single-player first-person puzzle game.

Summertime Madness sc1

The player, in the role of a painter who has made a deal with the devil, has to find his way back to the real world after being cheated and trapped into one of his canvases. A dreamlike journey into a surreal world of the artist’s own creations where the atmospheric gameplay provides mysteries to discover, puzzles to solve and artistic landscapes to explore.

You find yourself on an evolving island. As you investigate your surroundings, the island will start to change. The appearance of a ship, the rise of a lighthouse, each mystery you uncover and puzzle you solve will unfold new wonders and unveil new places to explore. But be forewarned, the scene you find yourself in, this breathtaking land of paint and oil is not always as straightforward as it appears. This intriguing world within the canvas holds more mysteries than even the artist intended.

KEY FEATURES

  • Unique artstyle and a surreal environment to explore
  • A collection of clever puzzles that will challenge your creativity
  • An ever-changing world that develops as you progress
  • Hidden secrets to find
