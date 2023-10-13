First look at roguelite action shoot Hero Survival

Indie publisher Sometimes You, together with PigeonDev, is excited to announce the soon to be released roguelite action-shooter fest Hero Survival. A classic in the making, with all out action and plenty of rewards for success, it’s a game that will want you coming back for more……and more…

Releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch on 27th October 2023, it really does what is said on the box, in this case, press release, a game where players face hordes of monsters from classic movies where you will just want to get that little bit further into the game and win the day. BUT it is far from a breeze.

A simple storyline encases the moreish gameplay challenges. Combining recognizable monsters and heroes from horror and action movies, it is a setting that will entertain both the gamers and was set up for the mad god of time and space, who mistakenly dragged our protagonist, mistaking him for a great warrior.

Confront mummies, zombies, ghosts, vampires, and many more indescribable, all with their own attributes and characteristics. Variety and attention to detail was essential in the presentation to add depth and interactive interest. Ghosts pass through any obstacles, giant zombies act as tanks, and the Devil trying to get to the player can destroy even his allies.

Quote from PigeonDev – ”The game may seem chaotic at first, but the pace builds gradually – in the beginning you can safely manoeuvre with your gun, and on the last waves the only place not filled with enemies will be two metres around you. Stick with it and you will soon be in control, that’s if you are quick enough!”

Face the ghouls…….

The player will progress through the game by unlocking new weapons, characters, and as well as annihilating the baddies, finding rewards as you build your characters, who have many differing characteristics. The more powerful you become you will also, of course, face more devious and powerful fiends. It’s not all about shooting but action is the name of the game, and there are many subtleties and surprises to uncover.

Within each individual run, you will choose which build you want to use, combining skills (both permanent and those that give short-term bonuses) and loot. One important thing to remember – because each level is a puzzle that you have to solve in an ever-changing environment. You can always get the wrong skills and wrong weapons and you have no choice but to adapt to it. And the more enjoyable it will be to find a way to complete the level even when things don’t go according to plan.

All the levels are diverse and visually interesting – green meadows, a gloomy cemetery, icy wastelands and warm sands.