First look at Die After Sunset

by SquallSnake on November 5, 2020
PC
PlayStark and Badland Publishing join forces for launching Die After Sunset, a roguelike third-person shooter where light and darkness take on special relevance

Cartoon aesthetics, power-ups, gigantic final bosses and a plethora of playable characters will come together in a shooter in which each game will be a different adventure.

Die After Sunset is an original third-person roguelike shooter featuring open environments where the difference between light and shadow is particularly important. It is scheduled for PC and console release.

In each level the player will have to get the best possible equipment among a selection of crazy artifacts. It depends on it to be able to overcome all the challenges and to unravel the mystery behind the Murkor invasion, some nice alien beings at first sight… until they are covered by the darkness.

Journalist April Blazestrong is the initial and main character on Die After Sunset; investigating the inner workings of a crashed alien ship she activates her Artificial Intelligence which, against all odds, will help her stop the Murkor invasion. Thanks to the AI, April will have the direction, technology and weapons needed to unlock the secrets of the invasion, but she must do so before the sun sets. 

Luckily, April won’t be facing the Murkors alone, as she will unlock playable characters to help her in her quest as she progresses through the levels. Each one of them will bring new specific skills that will offer the player different ways to face the invasion.

