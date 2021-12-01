Firefighter roguelite Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash coming soon to PC, later on console

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Ahead of Thunderful Publishing & Dejima’s release of roguelite indie firefighter Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue on PC December 14th, Dejima has released a new developer commentary offering a deep dive into the title’s core mechanics and its compelling gameplay.



In order to ensure that the game meets Thunderful and Dejima’s quality standards, the console version of Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue has been delayed, releasing for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms in 2022. Firegirl will launch as planned on PC this December 14th, delivering stunning 2.5D meets pixel art visuals, thrilling fire rescues, and an engaging roguelite structure that will keep you hacking and splashing for hours.

Firegirl: Hack ’n Splash Rescue is a roguelite platformer where you take on the role of a young female fire rescue officer breathing new life into her rundown local fire station. Armed with your trusty axe and high-pressure fire hose that also doubles as a jetpack, respond to emergency calls that bring you to dangerous procedurally generated blazes across the city. When Firegirl arrives on the scene, she has 3 minutes to save all the civilians caught in the blaze! Extinguish fire monsters to buy more time in these tricky missions where you will feel the heat as you battle to get the job done. Uncover the truth of why these fires have engulfed the city, in a mystery that goes all the way to the top!



Between high-octane missions where you will be boosting your jumps with your hose, extinguishing dastardly pyro-monsters, and rescuing trapped civilians (and cats!), you can hang out at the Firehouse. Here, you can upgrade your equipment and hire new staff to make you more effective in tackling the challenging blazes to come. You’ll need all the help you can get to survive in this fun, thrilling and tricky roguelite!



“We’re of course disappointed that we have to delay Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue’s release on consoles, but it’s important to us to deliver a quality title to console players and delaying those versions until 2022 is what we had to do to achieve that,” said Julien Ribassin, founder of Dejima. “We’re really excited to be releasing the game on PC on December 14th and hope players will enjoy checking out our latest developer commentary for a sneak peak at what’s coming, look forward to another video soon!”