Famicom board game Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes getting modern release

Ratalaika Games & Shinyuden announced that Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Roll the dice and fight! SUGORO Quest: The Quest of Dice Heroes comes to the West for the first time! This is a board game-style turn-based RPG where dice will decide your fate!

The story begins in the kingdom of Siland, where four adventurers set out to talk to the king in search of intrepid adventures. Each adventure is different, so be sure to choose the most suitable member for each journey.

A school of magic? An adventure at sea? It’s up to you(and luck, of course) to make sure the adventure has a good ending! But beware of the enemies, as they won’t make your path easy.

Features:

Available in English for the first time!

Choose from 4 different heroes, each with their own unique abilities

Explore 6 lands full of treasures and dangerous monsters

Save state function: save wherever you want to in the game, and restart from that exact point

Screen filters: select from several filters to modify how the game looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.)

Gallery: view images from the original game’s manual and box design

Cheats function: activate cheats that will make your mission a lot easier (infinite lives, invulnerability, etc.)

The game will be priced at $5.99 / €5.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 07-Feb-2025 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.