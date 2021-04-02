Explosionade DX (Xbox One) Review

by SquallSnake on April 2, 2021
XBOX One
9
0
previous article
Bouncer Story (PC) Review
Contents
Item Reviewed

Explosionade DX (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

Twin-stick control works well and action is fast paced
Shield bouncing is pretty cool as well as the bomb/grenade feature
Online leaderboards add worthy replay value

Negatives

Story is dumb and just gets in the way
Animations and visuals scream low budget

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.5
8.8
Bottom Line

A single screen twin-stick action game that plays better than it looks.

7.5
Total Score
8.8
User Score
1 rating
You have rated this
Full Review

From the indie devs that created Shoot 1Up and Pig Eat Ball, Mommy’s Best Games ported Explosionade to next gen consoles and added the “DX” to the end of the title due to rebalanced levels, online features and increased visuals. Originally released in 2010 under the Xbox 360’s indie game section, Explosionade was available for a very low cost and made a name for itself as being one of the better titles available on the platform.

Explosionade is a single screen twin stick shooter built around action and platforming. It is actually a pretty simple game with the goal being to reach the exit point. Along the way are numerous enemies that can be destroyed by shooting a machine gun from your mech, reflecting shots with the nifty shield technique, or even walking over humanoids squishing them underfoot.

What makes Explosionade so entertaining is the thoughtful control scheme and wealth of attack options available.  The right stick shoots just like any twin stick shooter but the right trigger launches an endless supply of bombs that can stick or bounce depending if the trigger is held or pulled. Activating the shield is simple enough but the devs incorporated a shield bounce which is always cool. When falling, the player can perform a shield jump if the shield button is tapped just before landing. This causes the mech to skyrocket into the air with a floaty, high-reaching jump and skilled players can even bounce around like a pinball. Each stage can usually be completed in under a minute so the fast pace of gameplay can easily keep players entertained during the two hour campaign.

Replay value comes in the form of reaching a higher spot on the online leaderboards, finish stages with a fast time, and killing everything before reaching the exit. This is a simple approach but surprisingly doesn’t grow stale. Unfortunately, the story is lame and only gets in the way. In fact, the pilot of the mech looks like the computer nerd from that WoW episode of South Park, animations are cheap, and particle effects are generic at best. It still looks like an early Xbox 360 indie game but the gameplay is enough to overlook these visual blemishes. In a way, the low budget visuals actually give the game some personality.

It isn’t the best twin-stick action game out there but enjoyed way more than I thought I would. Although there are some flaws, Mommy’s Best Games has created something unique that has stood the test of time. Hopefully this overlooked indie game can receive some more recognition now that is clearly available on current gen consoles.  

Also available on PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Also Try: the many roguelike twin-stickers  

Don’t Forget About: Pool Panic  

Wait For It: a new twin-stick tower defense title

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedReviewXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Explosionade DX (Xbox One) Review
7.5
8.8
9
 
Bouncer Story (PC) Review
4.5
 
Doodle Devil: 3volution (Xbox One) Review
2.0
Platforms
 
Bouncer Story (PC) Review
 
Here’s how to play Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 4 days early
 
ANDRO DUNOS II getting physical release on Dreamcast, 3DS and more
 
WWI ISONZO coming to consoles and PC later this year – trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Torchlight III
View All
Latest News
      
 

Pixel-art story-driven Metroidvania coming to consoles April 23, 2021

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2021
Independent publisher and developer 7 Raven Studios will be releasing their pixel-art retro-like metroidvania The Skylia Prophecy on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23. Pre-orders of The Skylia Prophecy will be available on the [...]
10
 

Here’s how to play Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 4 days early

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2021
To create or destroy, the choice lies with you. The newly released The World’s Rebirth Trailer follows Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster’s story of a demonic revolution that descends upon Tokyo. Play as the Demi-fiend and decide the fate of the [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums