Enchanted Path (Switch) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 3, 2021
Switch
4
0
previous article
Brotherhood United getting physical release on PS4
next article
Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s is a panty collecting adventure game about finding love
enchanted path
Contents
Item Reviewed

Enchanted Path (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Ambient soundtrack is rather pleasant
The falling animation will make you chuckle
The low difficulty doesn’t offer much challenge but yet I appreciate the more casual and non-pressure approach

Negatives

Adjusting to the Q-Bert 45 degree angle control takes some time
All 40 levels can be finished in half an hour with no replay value
Low quality visual presentation

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

A simple walk-the-path puzzle game with zero replay value and low presentation values.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A simple trial-and-error puzzle game about guiding an alien-headed humanoid to the end goal by picking up gems along the way, Enchanted Path does not have much going for it.  The visuals are sorely bland and there is no replay value but at least the background tunes are pleasant.

From an isometric grid, the player needs to guide this weirdly 3D modeled figure tile by tile without falling off the ledge, getting trapped, or running out of space. It is a typical and expected puzzle experience that is usually designated as a small mini game in other adventure or RPG titles. Out of the 40 included stages, only a few will require several attempts.  In fact, the pacing is a little strange because the hardest stages are towards the middle and gets easier towards the end. The biggest hurdle to overcome, though, is the control scheme.  Since this is an isometric game, pressing up isn’t really up or tapping right isn’t really right. Like Q-Bert, the 45 degree grid control takes time to adjust.

Stages eventually start to throw some curveballs at the player by incorporating different gameplay elements such as teleporters, controlling two alien men at once, having tiles fall away, or even being locked in cages. All hazards are easy to understand and it only took me about 25 minutes to complete the entire game. Completing level 40 only gives the player a very simple congrats screen so there isn’t any pay off or incentive to see the end.

I mentioned the quality soundtrack, which was probably downloaded from a public domain website, but there is one more gameplay element that put a smile on my face but in a laughable way.  If your little alien manned figure guy falls off the edge, the falling animation is laughably bad. It is like his head is extra top-heavy but yet in perfect balance and then his body shrinks for some reason.  It doesn’t make any sense and provided some out loud laughs for all the wrong reasons.

Even though Enchanted Path was created by a small indie dev team, there is no ignoring the boring and simplified gameplay. The amateur approach was clearly made by an inexperienced team but looking forward to their next title as I am sure releasing this title on the Switch eShop was a quality learning experience.

Not As Pretty As: Nature Matters  

Almost As Casual As: Inbento  

Play It Instead: the Active Neurons trilogy  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitchUltimate Games S.A.
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Enchanted Path (Switch) Review
4.0
4
 
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
9.0
 
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (PS4) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Make Your Kingdom
Make Your Kingdom is a new city builder – join the playtest here
 
UnMetal
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
 
World War II Underground 01 press material
World War II: Underground is a newly announced stealth action game
 
Undungeon
Action-RPG Undungeon launching this November on PC and Xbox
 
accident
Accident (PC) – Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Gynoug

Retro shooter Gynoug getting modern console port

by SquallSnake on November 3, 2021
Ratalaika Games announced the acclaimed retro shooter, Gynoug, is being digitally released on November 12 coming on Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Released originally on Sega Mega Drive, American fans of this beast of a shooter, [...]
3
 
Pantsu Hunter Back to the 90s

Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s is a panty collecting adventure game about finding love

by SquallSnake on November 3, 2021
Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s will be released on PlayStation 5 on November 10, 2021. If you have a digital PS4 version on your account, you will have a -50% discount on the purchase of a digital PS5 version.   Share a heart-to-heart talk, watch a movie [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums