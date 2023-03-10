emoji Kart Racer now available

by SquallSnake on March 10, 2023
Switch
emoji Kart Racer
Burn rubber over the finish line with a grin on your face and leave your friends crying, laughing, and skull-and-crossbonesing in your dust – now on the go! emoji Kart™ Racer, the first official emoji™ video game from the emoji Company and casual game maker Joindots GmbH is available for Nintendo Switch in North America, Europe and Japan and worldwide on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S today.

Get behind the wheel to race through four cups and 16 fiendishly tricky speedways. Pull off sweet turns in a world made of desserts, weave around gigantic snowmen as you blast through the snow, and glide across a road of clouds as you soar high above the earth. Skill can only take you so far, though, and that’s where the tricks come in handy. If you need an extra edge to put victory in your grasp, unleash a bevy of obstacles and hazards on your opponents to leave them bemused and woozy.

Pick your driver from a broad range of officially licensed emoji™ icons or use the detailed generator to create your own unique character from over 20,000 combinations. If you’re in the mood for some friendly competition, you and up to three other friends can join in the fun in split screen multiplayer.

News, Racing, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
