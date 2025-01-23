EastAsiaSoft set to release retro action shooter Agent Fall on consoles

Strange enemy activity has been detected at a secret military base in the desert, and it’s up to you to investigate! Agent Fall is a retro side-scrolling shooter across sprawling platformer stages, from the desert sands and jet hangars of the surface to mysterious underground labs and waterways. Choose from 4 agents and infiltrate the base in a search-and-destroy operation where you’ve got the ultimate license to kill.

Face off against roving enemy soldiers, run, jump, climb ladders and use the environment to your advantage. Strategically scale platforms to gain higher ground, fire in any direction, throw grenades or detonate fuel barrels to neutralize foes, then check in with your team as the tale of espionage unfolds in dialogue with memorable characters. Tackle missions solo or team up with a friend for local co-op play!