Dyna Bomb 2 (Xbox One) Review with stream

A simple 2D side-scrolling platformer, Dyna Bomb 2 is a straightforward experience. From the visual presentation to the overall platforming approach, everything is basic at best but can act as a great starter platformer for younger players.

There are two gimmicks with Dyna Bomb 2. First is the collect-a-thon nature of the gameplay. Each stage has hundreds of gems to collect along with a few star orbs that look like Dragon Balls. The gems can eventually be spent to unlock more optional content whereas the star orbs are used to gain new abilities. However, the paywall is steep so it will take a long time to unlock a single new ability. Further, the game wants to you kill every enemy within each stage and then complete it before a timer expires. Doing all four of these tasks in a single attempt is nearly impossible so players will need to artificially replay stages if going for 100%.

The other gimmick is the jetpack. Jetpacks, double jumps, and grapple hooks are never not awesome and Dyna Bomb 2 is better for it. Thankfully, the stage design calls for a jetpack as some gems, for example, are placed right above a pit and the only way to grab them is to activate that hovering ability. However, the jetpack has limited fuel. It is possible to grab a fuel canister to instantly replenish the fuel meter but it can also be regenerated by simply walking on the ground. For the most part, it will be rare to completely run out of jet fuel, even in vertically focused stages, so it isn’t a huge deal. There are also secrets behind hidden walls so the game encourages exploration.

Unfortunately, unlike the jet fuel, ammo stock is rather limited. Walking over chests will give the player a few extra bombs to toss at enemies but can be a little unfair to limit the player’s ability to attack when the game is asking the player to kill every enemy. Thanks to branching paths, the player will sometimes need to backtrack to find more ammo to kill the enemies ahead but this takes too much time. Which is why players will need to replay stages multiple times to get everything.

Visually, the game looks like a simple Flash title. It works. It is fine but it is a bit undercooked when the asking price for this digital downloadable game is set at $20. The playable characters also have really big heads that make flying into tight spots more challenging than it should be.

While I never played the original, this sequel is a simple and somewhat tasteless experience at best and is only recommended if you enjoy needlessly collecting everything in a game or want to casually play co-op with your young sibling.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

