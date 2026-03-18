Duck Side of the Moon is a new open world game with a dedicated quack button

Duck Side of the Moon is a cozy open-world crafting and exploration adventure where curiosity leads the way and relaxation is part of the mission plan. Players drift through a whimsical galaxy as Doug the duck, gathering materials, crafting gadgets, upgrading their crashed spaceship into a place that finally feels like home again.

Across colorful little planets, the journey unfolds at a gentle pace and while you meet and help the unusual locals, including some surprisingly chatty rocks.

Even in space, a little winging it goes a long way! It is set to launch on Switch and PC May 7, 2026.

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