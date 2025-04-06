Drug Dealer Simulator is coming to Xbox soon

Drug Dealer Simulator is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles on April 16. On PC, this criminal simulator has found about one million buyers. In 2025, Drug Dealer Simulator will also be released on PlayStation 5, but the exact release date has not yet been set.

The game by Polish studio Byterunners debuted on PC in 2020, and was published by Movie Games S.A. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for the development and release of Drug Dealer Simulator on Xbox consoles.

hady business finally on consoles

Drug Dealer Simulator will launch on April 16 this year on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. These versions will include all key updates from the PC, including graphical fixes.

According to Ultimate Games S.A., on Xbox Series X consoles Drug Dealer Simulator will offer 60 frames per second at 1440p resolution. On the other consoles (Xbox Series S and Xbox One), the title runs at 30 frames per second at 1080p resolution.

A PlayStation 5 version is also currently in development, and a release date has not yet been revealed.

Addictive simulator of the criminal underworld

Drug Dealer Simulator is a unique game with a first-person perspective. The player’s goal is to build a shady business, which requires, among other things, establishing relationships with suppliers and customers, as well as fulfilling orders for larger and larger batches of increasingly powerful goods.

In a criminal career it is also important to avoid service and gain new contacts. In Drug Dealer Simulator you have to take care of organizational and economic matters. The scope of “duties” here includes not only dealing with supplies, hideouts and relations with the underworld, but also preparing unique recipes and recruiting new associates.

Drug Dealer Simulator – main features:

-a career in the criminal underworld;

-the struggle for influence and territories;

-unique mechanics;

-taking care of supplies and hiding places;

-preparing your own recipes.

Drug Dealer Simulator will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles on April 16, 2025. The game is also expected to hit PlayStation 5 later this year.