Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon now available on Playstation and Xbox

Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon, an economic strategy with voxel-based graphics, is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game lets players manage a drilling platform and is notable for its light-hearted sense of humor. The release date of Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon is planned for May 26, 2023. The game has already been released for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Developed by A2 Softworks and Manager Games S.A., the strategy game made its debut in March 2022 on PC. Currently, positive player reviews make up 84% of all reviews on Steam. In April 2023, the game hit Nintendo Switch as well.

The studio tasked with porting to and publishing the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is Ultimate Games S.A. Owing to the backward compatibility feature, Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon also runs on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon is a game that combines economic strategy, simulator, and base-building games. It boasts voxel graphics and a good dose of humor. The gameplay involves the construction and further development of the platform, extracting raw materials, managing employees, advancing technology, and responding to various emergencies.

The developers prepared a total of eight varied story scenarios, along with unique locations and challenges for each of them. There’s also a sandbox mode for more freedom.

“The game should appeal to players who enjoy titles such as Two Point Hospital, Prison Architect, or Factory Town. Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon stands out with its own personality, charming design, and careful balance of individual mechanics and other gameplay elements,” says the CEO of Manager Games S.A., Tomasz Sobiecki.

Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon (main features):

Managing and developing a drilling platform.

Managing mining, technologies, and employees.

Voxel graphics.

8 varied story scenarios.

Feature-rich sandbox mode.

Event and expedition system.

No less than a dozen hours of fun.

The release of Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S is planned for May 26, 2023.